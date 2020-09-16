Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge and road work require closing westbound I-94 this weekend in Metro Detroit

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-361-6288Agency: Transportation

Fast facts:

  • MDOT is replacing the East Grand Boulevard overpass above I-94.
  • Work to set new bridge beams and ongoing road resurfacing will require closing westbound I-94 from I-696 to I-75.
  • The closure begins at 8 p.m. Friday and ends by 5 a.m. Monday.           

September 16, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be setting bridge beams on the East Grand Boulevard overpass and continue road resurfacing that will require closing westbound I-94 from I-696 to I-75 this weekend. The closure will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. All lanes of westbound I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound I-696, southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), westbound Gratiot connector and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from I-696/11 Mile Road to Chene Street and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Elsewhere in Detroit, eastbound I-94 will have only one lane open from Trumbull Street to I-75 for ongoing work at the Second Avenue bridge. The left lane of eastbound I-94 will remain closed from I-75 to East Grand Boulevard. The lane closures will start at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. Monday.

