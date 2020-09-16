Detour Coming in Kane as Crane Work Takes Place

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a closure and detour along a block of Route 6 (Fraley Street) in Kane will be in place next week.

Starting at 8:00 A.M. on Monday, September 21, Route 6/Fraley Street will be closed between Field Street and Greeves Street and a local detour will be in place. The use of a crane, as well as building renovation and construction, make the closure necessary.

The official detour will use Route 6 (Biddle Street), Route 321 (Hacker Street), and Haines Street.

The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, September 23. If work progress allows the closure and detour will be lifted earlier. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Drivers are reminded to obey posted speed limits, follow official detour signs, and always buckle up.

Media Contact: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

