Tree Removal on Route 15 Southbound Next Week in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 (Derr Street) in East Buffalo Township, Union County are advised of a lane restriction next week in the southbound lanes for a tree removal project.

Contractor and department force crews will be removing a large, dead tree along the roadway between Curtain Avenue and Smoketown Road

This tree removal project is scheduled Monday, September 21st and Tuesday, September 22 between the hours of 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, slow down, and drive with caution through work zones.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

