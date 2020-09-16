Cloud Constellation Corporation & World Food Chain Pte. Ltd Aim to Offer Disruptive Space-Based Data Security Service

World Food Chain Positions its Blockchain technology on SpaceBelt's Constellation for Efficient Supply Chain Information & Mitigate Global Food Insecurity

“SpaceBelt will be highly secure and maintains the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the data in transfer and at rest of WFC.” said” — Kok Rie Ooi, SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd.’s Managing Director

SINGAPORE, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Constellation Corporation Offering Market Disruptive Space-Based Data Security As A Services To World Food Chain Pte. Ltd.

SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Cloud Constellation Corporation (“Cloud Constellation”), and World Food Chain Pte. Ltd. (“WFC”) today announced that WFC is partnering with Cloud Constellations and shall be running its full supply chain system running on blockchain technology on Cloud Constellation SpaceBeltTM Data Security as a Service (DSaaS) cloud services network.

In a rapidly changing business landscape across industries combating a global pandemic, WFC recognizes the need to introduce technology and evolve digitally within the food supply chain. WFC aims to be the first food data aggregator and go-to facilitator in providing real-time data to combat food waste and promote food distribution worldwide accurately through its Global Direct Sourcing blockchain-enabled service platform (BaaS) for quicker speed-to-market inventory, order tracking and secure payment protocol. To that end, it hopes to contribute to the United Nations’ Global Compact 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

WFC has selected Cloud Constellation as the universal technology partner to explore and deliver the use of Low Orbit Satellites to store WFC’s global Food Data in space cloud, enabling WFC to be a global non-partisan food business data provider. The Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) unit from WFC’s partner farms will be enabled to transmit, store and push data between the space cloud servers and any pinpointed location on earth, to capture the accuracy of food condition at the LatLong of each data point along the food chain journey, from farm and factories, to ships and cold-room warehouses.

WFC and Cloud Constellation are determined to jointly grow this space venture beyond the provider of future secured food data to become an integral part of the world’s food supply chain by offering the potential production and storage of food in space, and thus, opening a new frontier in the industry where no man has gone before.

SpaceBelt is a scalable, space-based Data Security as a Service (DSaaS) network utilizing a constellation of ten satellites in low earth orbit (LEO). The constellation of satellites are networked with redundant, self-healing laser photonic rings. The LEO satellites shall be designed to have data storage providing 4.8 petabytes of data vault memory, redundant across the satellites. Bypassing global terrestrial networks, the SpaceBelt network communicates with secure access points from various locations globally encrypted connectivity with its partners geosynchronous satellites (GEO). In addition to the high-availability characteristics of SpaceBelt, global route diversity is also supported.

“The nature of the data for food security is utmost important and any disruption of the network will have a severe impact to the ecosystem. SpaceBelt highly secure connectivity through space shall bypass the terrestrial networks unreliability and still maintain the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the data in transfer and at the rest of WFC. We are very excited to have WFC on board as our customer.” said Kok Rie Ooi, SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd.’s Managing Director.

"I am delighted and hopeful of WFC partnership with Cloud Constellation. Together we seek to push for food data frontier that protect global security through the empowerment of food origin traceability, with the utilization of space tech camera and storage systems. Such innovative creation of communication and data security ecosystems are valuable and welcomed, and we look forward to an exciting exploration and rewarding development”, commented Jeremy Goh, CEO of WFC.

About Cloud Constellation Corporation

Leading The Cloud Transformation Of Space. Cloud Constellation Corporation’s SpaceBelt™ Data Security as a Service is a patented, secure space-based global managed network and cloud data storage service that enables the highest level of data security, whether at rest or in motion, for service providers, enterprises and governments around the world. Learn more at www.SpaceBelt.com.

About World Food Chain Pte. Ltd.

World Food Chain is a global sourcing and resource platform to help F&B business owners solve their food procurement & operational challenges through direct access to food manufacturers and suppliers on WFC’s Global Direct Sourcing (GDS) blockchain-enabled service platform (BaaS). As a digital Food Tech Company, WFC facilitates secure, transparent, and seamless transactions with speed to market algorithm measurable on its analytics solutions that help to increase revenue and productivity for businesses. www.worldfoodchain.io.

