Fifth Person Indicted, Charged in 2013 Decatur County Murder

DECATURVILLE – An extensive investigation by Special Agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a fifth indictment and arrest in a 2013 murder in Decatur County.

John Wesley Conway, 28, of Decaturville, was found fatally shot in the 2200 block of Mount Lebanon Road in Decaturville on November 9, 2013. At the request of former 24th District Attorney General Hansel McAdams, Agents began investigating the crime. In 2019, under current DAG Matt Stowe, four men were indicted by a Decatur County Grand Jury in Conway’s murder. Earlier this year, William Crawley, Mickey “Earl” Harris, Dustin “Dusty” Lovelace, and Franklin Shane Rushing were served with arrest warrants.

On Tuesday, as a result of the continued work of Agents, Christopher Ryan Mays (DOB: 12/19/92) was indicted by a Decatur County Grand Jury on charges of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Felony Murder. He was taken into custody, today, and booked into the Decatur County Jail with a bond of $50,000.

