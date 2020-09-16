TAEP Celebrates 15 Years of Supporting Agriculture in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) has supported agricultural production projects for 15 years, and Tennessee producers will continue to receive cost share assistance for farm expansions and improvements.

The 2020 TAEP application period has been set for Oct. 1 – 7. The program was established in 2005 to provide cost share dollars to agricultural producers for the purpose of making long-term investments in Tennessee farms and communities. Since then, nearly $186 million has been invested in more than 62,900 producer projects.

“Tennessee agriculture is stronger because of the Ag Enhancement program,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We appreciate the support from legislative leaders, industry partners, and Governor Lee who understands the importance of these investments to our state and rural economy. We encourage producers who want to increase farm efficiency, improve operation safety, or adapt to changing market situations to review eligibility information and program options.”

The University of Tennessee Agri-industry Modeling & Analysis Group estimates that each TAEP dollar that the state invests in ag-related projects generates an average of $6.09 in local economies.

Producers can apply for a variety of programs and may qualify for up to 50 percent cost share, depending on the program. Producers should use Application A for livestock equipment, genetics, hay storage, herd health, livestock solutions, working facility structures, dairy solutions, and row crop solutions. The Dairy Solutions program is new this year, focusing on facility and milk quality improvements. The popular Hay Storage program returns for 2020 and will alternate with Hay Equipment as an eligible program every other year.

Application B is available for farmers with investments in agritourism, fruits and vegetables, honey bees, horticulture, organics, and value-added products. Application C is available for commercial poultry growers.

Approval notifications will be mailed mid-December. Program purchases can be made starting Oct. 1, 2020 and must be completed by the program’s final reimbursement request deadline. Participants should make purchases and submit reimbursement requests in a timely manner to avoid processing delays.

Producers are encouraged to work with their local extension agent or a TDA representative to complete the application. For more information about the program and for an application, visit www.TN.gov/taep or call 1-800-342-8206.