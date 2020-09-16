ASPHALT PAVING ON HIGHWAY 85 IN BUTTE COUNTY

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, 605-773-7179

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin asphalt resurfacing operations the week of Sept. 21, on 22 miles of Highway 85, from Belle Fourche, north to the junction of Kinghorn Road.

The work includes milling the existing asphalt surface, shoulder repairs and placing a new asphalt surface.

During this work, Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane during working hours with traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot cars.

Motorists can expect 15 to 30-minute delays, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, uneven or rough surface, and construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The prime contractor on this $8.6 million-dollar project is Anderson Western, Inc. from Bismarck, North Dakota.

The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 30, 2020.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

