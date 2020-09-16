Calimex USA Successful Projects Completion At A Major Plasma Collection Company#

CalimexUSA

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calimex USA, a leader in regulated software development and systems integrator for the healthcare industry is pleased to inform that on August 31, 2020, Calimex USA has successfully completed, three MasterControl Projects awarded by a national Plasma Company head-quartered in Los Angeles, California.

The Projects were:

a) Phase I - Gap Analysis of current MasterControl implementation.

b) Phase II –Configuration Changes to Fix Pain-Points identified in Phase I

c) Technical and IT Support for 12 Months effective September 2019.

Calimex updated configurations for document settings and training courses within the Documents and Training Modules, per customer specifications. These include improvements to workflow automation, specialized report creation, and transitioning manual training forms to E-forms.

During the course of the above work, Calimex collaborated with the Customer and MasterControl teams to upgrade and move version 11.7 to version 2019.3 MasterControl cloud. Tasks included:

• GAP assessment

• Helped in finalizing User requirement specification & Validation plan document(s)

• Worked with customer to validate and test configuration adjustments in the Test environment – UAT

• Validation and Testing of the new features in the 2019.3 cloud version, using the new MasterControl VxT / Risk assessment & Validation Tools.

We appreciate and thank our very good Customer and MasterControl for a great Team Work!

About Calimex

Calimex USA Corporation, based in San Francisco, is a leader in regulated software development and systems integration for the healthcare industry, with over three decades of experience in developing and delivering innovative solutions designed to ensure the highest level of safety, security, efficacy, effectiveness and efficiency. Calimex takes complex clinical - and often painfully inefficient processes and automates them for positive return on investments (ROI). Calimex is a medical devices manufacturer and owns several FDA 510 (k) approved software medical devices. www.calimex.net.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

CONTACTS

Sam Waran CPA, MBA, CISM, CGEIT, CRISC, MCSE, OCP

sam@calimex.net;

1-415-221-5515