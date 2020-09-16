Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,917 in the last 365 days.

Important Notice: Change of Local Sales Tax Rate

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 | 12:26pm

On August 6, 2020, voters in the Town of Rossville voted to increase the local sales tax rate from 2.25% to 2.75%. The effective date of the tax rate increase is October 1, 2020. Read more in important notice #20-17.

You just read:

Important Notice: Change of Local Sales Tax Rate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.