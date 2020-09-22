Zoho ERP Development Offered by Zoho Partners at KDG

KDG offers Zoho ERP development using Zoho One.

Zoho ERP development from KDG helps companies automate processes, build custom reporting, and predict their next move.

Instead of balancing multiple disparate systems, Zoho enables businesses to bring all of their processes together into one seamless workflow.” — Mike Dranginis, AVP, Zoho Development

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG’s Zoho development experts are offering Zoho ERP development using Zoho One. Zoho’s suite of business tools will help companies automate workflows, manage sales, and customize reporting.

“Instead of balancing multiple disparate systems, Zoho enables businesses to bring all of their processes together into one seamless workflow,” says Mike Dranginis, AVP of Zoho Development.

Using Zoho Creator, Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, Zoho Analytics, and more, a Zoho ERP can help manage inventory, accounting, sales, customer service, and reporting. Zoho has long been lauded for its low-code platform, its simplicity, and its security.

Along with a quality product comes quality support. KDG is one of the only 100% US-based Zoho Partners in the nation, meaning clients have direct access to the industry’s top experts. KDG promises a dedicated development team and 24-hour response times.

While ERPs are often used in manufacturing, they are also beneficial in healthcare, education, and retail because of their automation and collaboration capabilities. Past and current clients of KDG have included Fortune 500 companies, government bodies, and NCAA Division I universities.

To learn more about Zoho ERP development from KDG, contact the Advanced Zoho Partner by visiting https://kyledavidgroup.com/zoho-erp-development/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

Zoho ERP Development from KDG