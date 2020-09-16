AARDY Insurance Marketplace Opens for Medicare Annual Enrollment
Medicare Annual Enrollment opens between October 15th and December 7th. AARDY, the nation's fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace is on hand to help.
AARDY Medicare Marketplace - Old-fashioned customer service, matched with cutting-edge technology is certainly the way to go this Medicare Enrollment Period”MIAMI, FL, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, between October 15 and December 7, Medicare provides an opportunity to sign up or change plans during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). Other names are Medicare Fall Open Enrollment and the Annual Election Period.
This can be a confusing period as individual Health Insurers promote their plans.
AARDY, the nation's fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace is on hand to help.
AARDY CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:
“During Annual Enrollment, customer can change their health insurance to something that provides more coverage or costs less. Their existing plan might have made some changes since they got it. It's worthwhile to explore plans each year. Customers might find one with more benefits like dental, vision, hearing services, and prescription drug coverage.
Also, they may discover lower cost policies if they shop around.
However, if a customer likes their current plan, they do not need to do anything during AEP. It automatically renews if they take no action.
The AARDY Medicare system provides clarity as to plan coverages so that informed choice can be made.
However, far more importantly, our Medicare Agents are able to help. We always encourage our customers to call.
Old-fashioned customer service, matched with cutting-edge technology is certainly the way to go this Medicare Enrollment Period.”
AARDY donates 10% of annual profits each and every year to support AARDY Kids of Heroes™ charity partners. Through 2020, AARDY is supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a truly inspirational charity.
