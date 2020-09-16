Maryland State Police Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash In Calvert County

September 16, 2020

Type of Incident: Personal Injury Motor Vehicle Collision

Date and Time: September 15, 2020 at 6:29 p.m.

Location: Hallowing Point Rd at Adelina Rd., Prince Frederick, MD

Narrative:

(Prince Frederick, Maryland) – On September 15, 2020 at approximately 6:29 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a personal injury motor vehicle crash on Hallowing Point Road at Adelina Road in Prince Frederick.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Richard Osborne Jr., 58, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was traveling westbound on Hallowing Point Road when it struck the rear of a 2005 Dodge Caravan as it was preparing to turn left from westbound Hallowing Point Road onto Adelina Road. That impact forced the Dodge Caravan, driven by Houston Coleman, 69, of Charlotte, North Carolina, into the eastbound lanes of Hallowing Point Road where it was struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, which was traveling eastbound on Hallowing Point Road. After the initial collision, the Chevrolet Silverado also continued into the eastbound lanes where it struck a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was traveling behind the Ford Crown Victoria. The driver of the Chrysler 200 was identified as Henry Farmer, 43, of Lusby, Maryland.

The operator of the Dodge Caravan suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Calvert Health Medical Center for initial treatment before being flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command Helicopter Trooper 7 to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for continued care. The operator of the Chevrolet Silverado and the Ford Crown Victoria, identified as Irma Parks, 66, of Waldorf, Maryland, were transported by ambulance to Calvert Health Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators conducted multiple interviews and are continuing to collect evidence. At this time, the cause of this crash is still under investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Prince Frederick Barrack personnel were assisted on scene by deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office as well as personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Prince Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at (410) 535-1400 and reference case number 20-MSP-34098.

Barrack Media Contact Name: Lt. J.D. Meurrens

Phone Number: 410-535-1400