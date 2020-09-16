COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS MANAGEMENT, IPgallery uses it's AI Platform to help Cities make Smart Real-Time Decisions
“A delay in response of a day or a week may mean thousands of people harmed,” former President Barack Obama said at a global digital meeting of mayors in Apr20.
In the first six months of 2020, COVID-19 has affected almost all countries and eight million people around the world. COVID-19 has governments operating in a context of radical uncertainty, and faced with difficult trade-offs given the health, economic and social challenges it raises. More than half of the world's population has experienced a lockdown with strong containment measures. Beyond the health and human tragedy of the coronavirus, it is now widely recognised that the pandemic triggered the most serious economic crisis in a century. IPgallery has intelligently used its AI platform to help cities make real-time SMART decisions with regards to their Covid-19 Public Health Crisis Management.
“A delay in response of a day or a week may mean thousands of people harmed and may have a huge impact for the ability of your city to bounce back,” former President Barack Obama said at a digital meeting of mayors from across the globe Thursday April 9th, 2020.
As the worldwide Smart City landscape is disrupted by the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, we help Cities and States act proactively with necessary real-time management tools and automatic execution of emergency plans to overcome the virus spreading, mitigate casualties, and help preserve communities health and urban life normality with minimal socio-economic impact.
IPgallery’s COVID-19/Coronavirus Data-driven Smart City Command & Control Center provides stakeholders, mayors, city managers and operators with proactive Public Health Crisis Management tools, allowing to identify and predict trends, activate workflows automatically and execute emergency plans.
IPgallery's Value Proposition – "Efficient, Citizen, Enterprise Centric Safe and Resilient City"
* Provides the City Managers with Real-Time and Projected Covid-19 Data and Insights
* Enables an Holistic View and Action via an Interactive Dashboard
* Enables the City to ASAP respond to an Outbreak , Applying plans for infected areas
* Enables City’s Employees to efficiently and Effectively work from Home
* Enables to Share the data and instructions with the Citizens
* Enables to Share Data and Instructions with Schools and Mobility Providers
Our offering leverages valuable Smart City and Urban Mobility real-time AI based commercial deployed solutions, enabling local governments to more effectively respond in ways that were not possible before and meet the needs of diverse urban communities with cutting-edge emergency assistance technology.
Some Highlights of the Command and Control Centre are
* Collects Data from sensors, clinical institutes, Social Networks and Agencies
* Visualizes the data
* Characterizes the situation - Geography and Severity
* Shares Actionable Insights with Other Agencies
* Activates Pre-Defined Plans
* Shares data and instructions with citizens and business
And all this in REAL-TIME!!!
Helping spread good health (not germs) we make our technology available for immediate deployment at scale. For any deployment across GCC, please contact our frontline team member Mr. Rohan F. Britto on rohan@thebrittos.com to get your city covered.
Rohan Francis Britto
Consultant
+971 55 635 0635
