REP. JESSICA GONZÁLEZ TO HOST FREE COVID-19 TESTING AND FOOD DISTRIBUTION ON SEPTEMBER 19th FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS, FAMILIES AND SCHOOL CHILDREN

by: Rep. González, Jessica

09/14/2020

Dallas, Texas – State Representative Jessica González and Council Member Omar Narvaez will host a free COVID-19 testing site and PPE distribution in House District 104 aimed for frontline workers, families and school children. Also participating in the event are Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano, Councilmembers Adam Bazaldua, Paula Blackmon and Jaime Resendez.

Testing will occur at the Bataan Center, 3232 Bataan Street, Dallas, TX 75212 on Saturday, September 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until testing capacity is reached. The event is sponsored by the United States Hispanic Contractors Association, the Hispanic Contractors Association de Tejas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Dallas Hispanic Firefighters Association, the North Texas Food Bank, Parkland Health & Hospital System, Children’s Health, Dallas Regional Census Center, Mexsnax and La Bajada Neighborhood Association.

"I am pleased to partner with the Hispanic Contractors Association and Council Member Narvaez to bring more COVID-19 testing to the residents of Dallas. HD 104 is comprised of 80% Latino and COVID-19 cases in the district have been extremely high. For this reason, we are hosting our second initiative to provide free testing to our community. COVID-19 has impacted the health and income of our residents and we want to help control the spread of COVID-19, raise awareness about how to prevent outbreaks, and provide badly-needed supplies that range from PPE resources to shelf-stable groceries. We invite everyone to join us because knowing your COVID-19 status is extremely important to help slow the spread of the virus and decrease community transmission."

Bataan Center in West Dallas is located at 3232 Bataan Street, Dallas, TX 75212. Tests, PPE, hand sanitizers and groceries will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Please wear a face mask when at the testing site and adhere to all social distancing guidelines. State Representative González, Council Member Narvaez and other elected officials will be available for interviews at 10 AM at the Bataan Center. For more information, please contact Margot Garza at Margot.Garza@house.texas.gov or Laura Cadena at Laura.Cadena@dallascityhall.com.

Contact: Margot Garza

Contact Info