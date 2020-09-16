Extended IRS Deadline for Economic Impact Payments!

The IRS extended the deadline to September 30 for Social Security and SSI recipients to enter their child’s information in the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool to receive the $500 Economic Impact Payment (EIP) this year.

This applies to people who:

Receive Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability benefits, or SSI payments;

Did not file a 2019 or 2018 tax return;

Have a qualifying child under age 17; and

Who did not already enter information in the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool for themselves and at least one child.

If you already entered information in the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool before and even after the IRS’ previously announced deadlines (April 22 for Social Security beneficiaries; May 5 for SSI recipients), you do not need to do anything for those children. However, you may need to file a tax return next year, please visit the IRS website to learn more.

The IRS will automatically make a payment in October based on the information you provided.

Most adult Social Security and SSI beneficiaries should already have received their $1,200 individual EIPs. Beneficiaries who do not usually file taxes can use the Non-Filers tool – but they must act by October 15, 2020, to get their payment this year.

The IRS plans to issue electronic EIPs on November 4, 2020 and to issue paper check EIPs on November 6, 2020 to Social Security and SSI beneficiaries who started receiving their monthly benefits on or after January 1, 2020.

If, however, they used the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool and have not received their EIP yet, it will likely arrive in October.

Please note that Direct Express cardholders who use the IRS’ Non-Filer tool will not receive their $1,200 payment on their Direct Express card.

They will receive both their $1,200 payment and each child’s $500 payment on a non-Direct Express bank account they provide the IRS, or by mail if they leave bank information empty. If they do not use the Non-Filer tool, they will receive their $1,200 payment on their Direct Express card.

We encourage you to read the latest information from the IRS.