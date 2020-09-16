The Future Of Real Estate: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19 has hit most economies around the world very harshly. With production and aggregate demand in most industries coming to a standstill, one real estate brokerage in the greater Los Angeles area has reportedly thriving by re-defining the job of a real estate agent.
Traditional real estate agents are required to cold call, knock on doors to gain clients, and prospecting, pitch deals to clients. Working under those conditions and norms can be intimidating. The fact is, there isn't much more to the average agent than the agent themselves. Most agents operate a one-person show - and they're probably breaking their backs trying to do a good job for their clients. Most agents couldn't really work any harder than they're already working.
But Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty is taking a brand new approach towards aspiring real estate agents where they produce the leads and the appointments leaving the agents out of the knocking, pitching, and prospecting. “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty built a team of professionals to help real estate professionals be in 10 places at once, and therefore greatly enhance the quality of service real estate agents can deliver to the consumers. This is basically how other professionals like your banker or lawyer operate. And on top of this, we’ve used cutting edge technology to dramatically improve the speed, efficiency and innovative capabilities of every part of the service we deliver,” explained Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
About Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is the only Real Estate Brokerage that generates over a billion dollars of Real Estate Deals for its Real Estate Agents in the middle of COVID Economic crisis. It is THE REAL ESTATE OFFICE OF THE FUTURE
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is changing the real estate industry norms and standards by changing the rules of marketing and sales in the Real Estate Industry and bringing forth a brand new model of business. You can join the revolution now and be a proud member of this groundbreaking new start.
Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty is the only real estate company that generates buyers and listings appointments for its real estate agents. Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty generates leads and appointments for real estate agents.
Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty booked over a billion dollars worth of real estate transactions during this COVID pandemic for the real estate agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty drives growth for high-performing agents and real estate teams by providing connections to home shoppers — without an upfront investment. Available in select markets only.
They call it their Live Connection Program. The way the Live Connection Program operates is as follow:
1. Get connected and convert:
Receive live connections to home shoppers and provide us with updates on your progress toward a closed transaction.
2. Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty only win when you win:
You pay nothing to the company until you earn. A success fee is due only when you close a transaction with a client from the company generated leads and appointments.
3. Build upon your success:
The more you close deals and provide great service to home shoppers, the more connections and leads the company will send your way.
Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty has been adopting the strategy of NO cold calls, NO door knocking, and NO prospecting since 2007. It was implemented by their CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma.
The qualities they look for in a real estate agent are:
1. Open to new ways of doing business
2. A Desire to escalate income
3. Driven
4. Coachable
5. Possess a good work ethic
The team is so confident in their approach that they guarantee your success or they are willing to pay you the difference! Their system has already helped agents all over the glove easily earn over $100,000 a year. So visit their website to enlist as an agent with Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty now.
Contact Details
Business name: YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
Contact info: Rudy Lira Kusuma
E-mail: Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Telephone: 626-789-0159
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/
Country: US - Los Angeles.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Traditional real estate agents are required to cold call, knock on doors to gain clients, and prospecting, pitch deals to clients. Working under those conditions and norms can be intimidating. The fact is, there isn't much more to the average agent than the agent themselves. Most agents operate a one-person show - and they're probably breaking their backs trying to do a good job for their clients. Most agents couldn't really work any harder than they're already working.
But Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty is taking a brand new approach towards aspiring real estate agents where they produce the leads and the appointments leaving the agents out of the knocking, pitching, and prospecting. “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty built a team of professionals to help real estate professionals be in 10 places at once, and therefore greatly enhance the quality of service real estate agents can deliver to the consumers. This is basically how other professionals like your banker or lawyer operate. And on top of this, we’ve used cutting edge technology to dramatically improve the speed, efficiency and innovative capabilities of every part of the service we deliver,” explained Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
About Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is the only Real Estate Brokerage that generates over a billion dollars of Real Estate Deals for its Real Estate Agents in the middle of COVID Economic crisis. It is THE REAL ESTATE OFFICE OF THE FUTURE
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is changing the real estate industry norms and standards by changing the rules of marketing and sales in the Real Estate Industry and bringing forth a brand new model of business. You can join the revolution now and be a proud member of this groundbreaking new start.
Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty is the only real estate company that generates buyers and listings appointments for its real estate agents. Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty generates leads and appointments for real estate agents.
Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty booked over a billion dollars worth of real estate transactions during this COVID pandemic for the real estate agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty drives growth for high-performing agents and real estate teams by providing connections to home shoppers — without an upfront investment. Available in select markets only.
They call it their Live Connection Program. The way the Live Connection Program operates is as follow:
1. Get connected and convert:
Receive live connections to home shoppers and provide us with updates on your progress toward a closed transaction.
2. Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty only win when you win:
You pay nothing to the company until you earn. A success fee is due only when you close a transaction with a client from the company generated leads and appointments.
3. Build upon your success:
The more you close deals and provide great service to home shoppers, the more connections and leads the company will send your way.
Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty has been adopting the strategy of NO cold calls, NO door knocking, and NO prospecting since 2007. It was implemented by their CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma.
The qualities they look for in a real estate agent are:
1. Open to new ways of doing business
2. A Desire to escalate income
3. Driven
4. Coachable
5. Possess a good work ethic
The team is so confident in their approach that they guarantee your success or they are willing to pay you the difference! Their system has already helped agents all over the glove easily earn over $100,000 a year. So visit their website to enlist as an agent with Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty now.
Contact Details
Business name: YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
Contact info: Rudy Lira Kusuma
E-mail: Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Telephone: 626-789-0159
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/
Country: US - Los Angeles.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn