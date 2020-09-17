Offering a fresh perspective to wellness; The Muskoka Pantry Proudly Presents The Classic Tea Collection of organic teas
Offering a fresh perspective to wellness, The Classic Tea Collection is an opportunity to unwind, heal, energize and focus one sip at a time.BARRIE , ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcement
The Muskoka Pantry Proudly Presents “The Classic Tea Collection” of organic teas and tisanes; offering a fresh perspective to wellness. The Classic Tea Collection is an enchanting collection of luxury, organic teas and tisane to bring forth an opportunity to unwind, heal, energize and focus.
Barrie, Ontario September 16, 2020.
Tea enthusiast and spirited creator of gifts and gift boxes, Clara Nagy from The Muskoka Pantry is pleased to announce her fourth tea collection curated to enhance well-being every day with ease. Inspired by her growing community of tea drinkers who are seeking organic wellness, small sips at a time. The official launch date is Wednesday September 16, 2020.
Clara Nagy is known for creating inspiring gifts and gift collections that speak to gourmet foodies and spirited adventurers alike, seeking simple pleasures and natural wellness.
The newly created Classic Tea Collection consists of 10 luxury, organic tea blends and accessories and is designed with sustainability and healthy living in mind. Each tea and tisane in the new collection is included with holistic health in mind. The collection aims to help tea lovers find comfort, alleviate pain, increase antioxidants or focus for the consumer. "It's about small sips for better living and encouraging people to take a step back to a simpler time of brewing a cup a tea and being mindful in those moments.", says Nagy.
Tea has been consumed for more than 5 thousand years and consumption of medicinal tea has been used as far back as possibly the 10th century BC. The new Classic Tea Collection offers tisane for health benefits and pleasure.
The tea collection builds on the upward trend to enjoy organic ingredients, natural therapies and wellness as well as hygge which is a Danish trend to create relaxation and coziness in the home. Organic flowers, herbs, roots and leaves are the primary ingredients in many of the blends as well as loose-leaf black, green and Rooibos. Three blends from the Zodiac Tea Collection released in 2019 are also included for their anti-inflammatory, restorative and refreshing properties.
In connection to the relationship The Muskoka Pantry has with nature, each tea label uniquely features a gentle nod to nature with floral and fauna imagery of the region.
The 10 piece tea collection includes reusable add-on accessories to help her customers lower their carbon footprint. Included are tea ball infusers, tea infuser bottles, and a limited hand-stamped vintage spoons. As with her earlier tea collection, The Classic Tea collection will also include a new series of Affirmation Cards.
The collection ranges from $10-$35.
Clara is excited to welcome her fans to the new tea collection and has already enjoyed pre-launch sales.
The collection will be sold in the Etsy shop and in brick and mortar locations where limited products are expected to sell out. See the collection now online The Muskoka Pantry. Those interested in new product announcements, recipes, sales and well being content are invited to subscribe to The Muskoka Pantry's newsletter.
About the Creator
Clara is the creative maker and curator at The Muskoka Pantry. She was faced with the very real problem of finding teas, coffee and spices that she and her family could safely consume. Her need led her to her passion for Organic teas, Artisanal Rubs and Spice Kits and Gourmet Sea Salts from around the world. Clara is a lover of simplicity and enjoys creating and beautifully packaging her pieces for her clients.
