The Muskoka Pantry Releases The Zodiac Collection.

The Zodiac Collection encompasses a collection of organic tea blends, tea infusers and accessories for the spirited woman.

BARRIE, ON, CANADA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AnnouncementThe Muskoka Pantry Releases The Zodiac Collection.The Zodiac Collection encompasses a satisfying collection of organic tea blends, tea infusers and inspired accessories for the spirited woman so that she may feel aligned with her inner universe.Clara Nagy from The Muskoka Pantry is releasing her first new tea collection and each product is uniquely designed to enhance the unique characteristics of each astrological sign. The official launch date is Thursday October 31, 2019.The Muskoka Pantry is known for creating gifts and gift collections that speak to gourmet foodies and spirited adventurers.For the first time, Clara Nagy has created an entire product line consisting of 12 organic tea blends and accessories uniquely suited and aligned with the 12 horoscope signs.The collection will be sold on the shop website www.etsy.com/ca/shop/TheMuskokaPantry where limited products are scheduled to sell out, with the grand reveal at the local Night Market at the Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club which is an event in support of the Seasons Centre for Grieving Children.Currently, Zodiac and Astrology themed goods account for more than 10,000 results on Amazon.comThis herbal tea collection is designed to showcase the Zodiac and Constellations that make our tea connoisseur feel as though they are truly in harmony with their personal universe allowing them to relax, feel enlightened and balanced.The tea collection capitalizes on the upward trend to consume organic ingredients and hygge which is a Danish trend to create relaxation and coziness in the home. Organic flowers, herbs, roots and leaves are the primary ingredients in the blends and also include an increasingly popular anti-inflammation remedy, turmeric tea. Add-on accessories include tea ball infusers, tea infuser bottles, hand-stamped vintage spoons and indulgent bath bombs.The collection ranges from $10-$150.Clara is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection and has already enjoyed pre-launch sales.CONTACT INFOFor more information about the Zodiac Collection or for an interview with Clara Nagy, please write to info.muskokapantry@gmail.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About The Muskoka PantryClara is the creative maker and curator at The Muskoka Pantry. She was faced with the very real problem of finding teas, coffee and spices that she and her family could safely consume. Her need lead her to her passion for Organic teas, Artisanal Rubs and Spice Kits and Gourmet Sea Salts from around the world. Clara is a lover of simplicity and enjoys creating and beautifully packaging her pieces for her clients.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.