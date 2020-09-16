St Albans Barracks/DUI
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 1920A204079
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: September 15, 2020 / 1909 hours
LOCATION: Route 78
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Justin T Kirk
AGE: 30
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 15, 2020, at approximately 1909 hours, a motor vehicle stop was conducted for speeding and no rear plate. The operator Justin T Kirk, age 30 of Milton, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Kirk was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division on October 5, 2020 at 10:00 am.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: Ocotber 5, 2020
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.