St Albans Barracks/DUI

VSP News Release

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 1920A204079

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood                       

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: September 15, 2020 / 1909 hours

 

LOCATION: Route 78

 

VIOLATION: DUI

 

 

ACCUSED: Justin T Kirk                     

 

AGE: 30

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On September 15, 2020, at approximately 1909 hours, a motor vehicle stop was conducted for speeding and no rear plate. The operator Justin T Kirk, age 30 of Milton, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Kirk was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division on October 5, 2020 at 10:00 am.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: Ocotber 5, 2020    

 

COURT: Franklin

 

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

