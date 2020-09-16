St Albans Barracks/DUI

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 1920A204079

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 15, 2020 / 1909 hours

LOCATION: Route 78

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Justin T Kirk

AGE: 30

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 15, 2020, at approximately 1909 hours, a motor vehicle stop was conducted for speeding and no rear plate. The operator Justin T Kirk, age 30 of Milton, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Kirk was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division on October 5, 2020 at 10:00 am.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: Ocotber 5, 2020

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.