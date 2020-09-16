ListnrTech partners up with PitchGround to launch on its SaaS Marketplace
Online business marketplace PitchGround and Listnr.tech partner up turn text into voice-overs using AI easier for small businesses.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PitchGround, the SaaS marketplace, and online business education hub, announced today that it has launched ListnrTech - A tool that helps you to convert your blog posts, website, sales copies, or any text for voice-overs or podcasts with the Human-Sounding Voices. ListnrTech is an easy to use text to speech conversion tool powered by AI. It helps you convert all your texts into a speech with human-sounding voices that you can choose from.
“Listnr’s goal is to help bloggers, freelancers, solopreneurs, and various online companies to create a high-quality voice over in over 17 different languages with a click of a button,” said Aman Batra, the Founder & CEO of Listnr.tech.
Listnr.tech is now available on a lifetime deal at PitchGround for a limited period of time.
Listnr.tech has partnered up with a PitchGround to make a one-time offering making the software accessible to thousands of small businesses. The goal is to help companies to save, sustain, and continue with their operations. This early-bird offer expires very soon.
Udit Goenka
Little SaaS, Inc.
+1 833-545-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Introducing Introducing Listnr - Best Text to Speech Software