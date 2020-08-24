PitchLink partners up with PitchGround to launch on its SaaS Marketplace
Online business marketplace PitchGround and Pitch.link partner up to make the sales process easier for small businesses.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PitchGround, the SaaS marketplace, and online business education hub, announced today that it has launched Pitch.Link - A sales tool that engages with prospects in a single link and nurtures buyer-seller relationships instantly. Pitch.Link lets you make your best sales pitch to prospects and clients without having to meet them in person. It allows you to make a sales pitch as good as an across-the-table meeting and send it to the client as a single link that includes all supporting documents.
“Pitch.link’s goal is to create high-quality repeatable sales communication software that closes deals faster.,” said Mr. Subhanjan Sarkar, the Founder & CEO of Pitch.link.
Pitch.link is now available on a lifetime deal at PitchGround for a limited period of time.
Pitch.link has partnered up with a PitchGround to make a one-time offering making the software accessible to thousands of small businesses. The goal is to help companies to save, sustain, and continue with their operations. This offer will extend until the end of August 2020.
