Convicted felon and former gang leader turned-activist and Minister, Andy Williams Jr. is running for President
A convicted felon, former drug dealer and and gang leader is running for PresidentWESTMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States has only had one Black candidate elected to be President in the United States history -- the last was in 2008. If elected Williams would be the first black write in candidate to win, and the second black man from Illinois to be President, however, that is not all that makes his story unique.
The Independent has been on both sides of the law. In 1991 he was arrested for strong armed robbery and went to prison. He spent 13 months incarcerated and after being released for only three months, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. After 11 months, he was acquitted of the charges.
Williams, who is now a minister says he changed his life when he read the Blueprint, From Gangster Disciple to Growth and Development. The book was inspired by Larry Hoover, the visionary of Growth and Development who said his followers need to better themselves.
Following his release, Williams turned his back on the negative lifestyle he was living, became an ordained minister and starting working in the community. He went on to open a mortgage company until he fell victim to the 2008 mortgage crisis. He fought the foreclosure for 13 years, mostly PRO SE until he finally gave up, too tired to keep fighting. He joined the NAACP in an attempt to make a change by focusing on social and racial justice for those who are incarcerated or have been formerly incarcerated, as well as those who had been impacted by the foreclosure crisis.
"When I left the negative behavior associated with the street life I was living, I never thought that I would be running for President, but I knew I was born for something greater because of what I had experienced in life. Although I never thought that I would be a politician, I know the divide in America needs someone with experience to bring us together," Williams says. Having a blended family, a white step mother and his work in the community inspired him to run.
He recalls a time when he attempted to sue Bill Clinton. It was in 1994 around the time the crime bill was passed. “If I knew Joe Biden had authored it, I would have attempted to sue him too,” Williams said.
'America has got serious issues, and we need somebody in Washington that first and foremost understands that, and has overcome several wars. Williams states he was in seven wars and survived them all. The biggest war was the one he had within himself.
In 2008, Williams sent Barrack Obama a letter providing solutions to the crime in America by teaching vocational training to rebuild the blighted communities in Chicago. He got a response, but it was only to apply for a job. Then when Obama bailed out the banks, Williams took it personal. “Obama bailed out the crooks and left the oppressed in a worse off position. That’s personal between me and him, and I want to understand how and why he did such a thing.
Although, Williams would be making history if he wins, he says the fact that a black man from the community that has a heart for the community has never been elected is disappointing.
"I don't even focus on being the second Black male or any of that kind of stuff. I'm just focusing on trying to win — trying to get to Washington so that we can all have a better quality of life and so our communities can really experience the healing and the justice that we are all calling for.
So far, there has never been an American president that has served time or been convicted as a felon before entering into office.
We have been able to establish the fact that a felon should be able to vote and be voted for. This is however subject to the existing rules of the state. Currently, there is no known President of America that has ever been convicted of a felony. Also, the hurdles faced by a felon are one that can be very challenging to surmount. This is why Williams is running, to inspire others to do the same. We can no longer wait for someone to do something for us, we must do it ourselves. Meet the 46th President of the United States, the Hood Candidate, Andy Hope Williams Jr.
Andy Williams Jr
Williams for President, Inc
+1 630-479-7330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook