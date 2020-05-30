Residents of Aurora and Surrounding Areas to hold a Rally this Sunday at 3:00 at the Aurora Police Department
Aurora residents are asking for Mayor Richard Irvin and Chief of Police Kristen Ziman to publicly address the excessive force used by the Aurora PoliceAURORA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Action Resource Group activist and Presidential Candidate hold a rally to address police brutality in Aurora, Illinois. As we witness the unrest in American cities we are we are asking Mayor Richard Irvin Chief of Police Kristen Ziman to personally publicly address the untimely death of George Floyd in Minnesota by MPD, and the Aurora police excessive force policy. We would like to know the city's preventive strategy moving forward. On March 22nd of this year we were informed as a community that both of our leading official had tested positive for Covid-19. Mayor Richard Irvin publicly made a statement and went on the news. The issues we face at hand with excessive force, racial profiling, and discrimination has spread like a virus in our community long before covid-19. There is a cure for violent police officers. As a community, we are asking for Mayor Richard Irvin & Chief of Police to publicly address the police brutality that is happening in the Aurora community this Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
The community of Aurora is asking Mayor Richard Irvin and the Chief of Police Kristen Ziman to inform the community of their personal stance regarding the numerous complaints that have been filed and the pending lawsuit filed against them by Andy Hope Williams Jr.
“There is no other candidate for president who will fight harder than me,” says Williams. "I have experienced discrimination first hand in my own home town. when people get followed by the police, unlawfully stopped, or beat up, the call me. I understand when we say black lives matter, in Aurora, the Hood Lives Matter. I am the Hood Candidate, and I have the experience to unite the streets of America. Change starts at home and that is why we are addressing Aurora first. The elected leaders can speak at the rally for themselves to tell us how they plan to ensure what happened to George Floyd won't happen to Marcus Randle, Andy Hope Williams Jr., or any other person at the hands of a officer with an evil heart.
Jess the Bless
Williams for President, Inc
+1 312-806-2941
email us here