Bennett Spring State Park hosts 2nd annual pawpaw contest Sept. 16-Sept. 26

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 15, 2020 – Bennett Spring State Park is looking for Missouri’s largest pawpaw! Pawpaws, the state’s biggest edible fruit, ripen in September. Those interested in entering the contest can bring their pawpaw entries to the Bennett Spring nature center for weigh-in Wednesday, Sept. 16, through Saturday, Sept. 26. Entries will be accepted daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entries must be obtained from Missouri. The largest pawpaw will be announced Saturday, Sept. 26 and will receive a certificate and prize. Photos will be taken of the participant and entry at weigh-in.

Missouri’s state fruit tree, pawpaws can grow up to 6 inches long and are often compared to a banana with mango flavor. Lewis and Clark were known to eat them on their expedition in 1806.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the contest, call the nature center at 417-532-3925 or fish hatchery staff at 417-532-4418.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

