WYO 120 paving complete south of Cody; chip sealing set for June 2021

Asphalt paving is complete on a $5.5 million highway improvement project south of Cody on WYO 120.

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, is the prime contractor on the 6.8-mile project.

The Cody South project is located between the WYO 120/US 14/16/20 intersection adjacent to Yellowstone Regional Airport and milepost 74 near the snowplow turnaround south of the Park County Landfill.

"The contractor is working on signs, mailboxes, reclamation and other cleanup," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Guardrail will be placed on the Cody Canal and Alkali Lake bridges, as there's been a delay in receiving some of these materials. All this work, except the chip seal and shoulder fog seal, will be completed by Oct. 31, 2020. Motorists should expect short traffic delays."

The newly-paved highway's chip seal and fog seal is scheduled for June 2021.

The WYO 120 project includes full reconstruction from the intersection of WYO 120 and US 14/16/20 (milepost 81.21) to the south for 2,000 feet. A 5-inch asphalt pavement mill and overlay hooks into the reconstructed highway and continue to near the entrance of the Park County Landfill, and pavement leveling and a pavement overlay complete the project from just south of the landfill turnoff to milepost 74.

Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.