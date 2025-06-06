Final paving work on the Big Fill Slide will close Teton Pass for the weekend of June 21

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Ames Construction will be entering the final phases of work this month on the Big Fill Slide on Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass. As crews pave the final stretch of new roadway, WYDOT will need to close the road to traffic for the weekend of June 21. The closure is planned to begin the evening of June 20, at 6 p.m. and will run through Saturday and Sunday, opening back up on Monday, June 23 at 6 a.m. Crews will work 24 hours a day, with an hour by hour schedule to expedite the work. During the closure, drivers will have to detour around Teton Pass using US 26 through Swan Valley and then into the Snake River Canyon.

During the closure, WYDOT and crews will be milling, grading, placing crushed base, paving, installing guardrail and signs. WYDOT came to the decision after weighing alternative schedules with the contractor, discussing how they could accommodate the work with the least amount of impact on drivers and commuters.

“We really only had two options. We could do the work under a lane closure, which would only give drivers one, alternating lane of travel for ten days or more. If we did that, it would cause extensive delays and wait times for drivers for weeks, backing up traffic on the mountain every day. Those delays would likely be longer than the detour around during commuter times. After discussing with the contractor and local stakeholders, we thought it was best for the community if we just close the road and get the work done quickly in one weekend,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

During the weekend closure, WYO 22 will be closed to vehicles at the Coal Creek Campground on the west side of the pass and closed to vehicles at the mile marker 7 road closure gate on the east side of the pass. During that time, bicyclists and recreationalists will still have access to Coal Creek Campground on the west side, as well as access to the top of Teton Pass from the east side. However, WYDOT asks that those walking or biking be cautious and aware of heavy trucks traveling to and from the work site and not to descend west toward the construction site.

WYDOT and the contractor are confident the work can be completed in a single weekend, but unpredictable weather and other unforeseen variables could necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information and recommends that drivers who travel the area sign up for 511 Notify Text alerts to receive up-to-date information about the work. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify at 511Notify.

With the calendar hitting the one year anniversary of the Big Fill Slide event, WYDOT remains aware of the impacts the road failure and subsequent construction has had on the people and economies in both Wyoming and Idaho.

“We know how this has impacted the commuters in the area. We are asking for your support and patience one more time. We’re almost there, and soon the public will be driving on the new, paved alignment after the closure,” Hammond said.

For more information about the Big Fill Slide, visit our media kit at: Big Fill Slide.