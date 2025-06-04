Crews will be paving section of WYO 22 at night, striping in town

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Evans Construction will be performing pavement patching work on Wyoming State Highway 22 east of Pratt Lane beginning the evening of Friday, June 6. Milling operations will begin at 11 p.m. and crews will work through the night until 6 a.m. The work will necessitate a lane closure with traffic using the open lane for alternating one way traffic for the entire night. Delays could be up to 10 minutes. After 6 a.m., the work area will open to normal traffic operations, with temporary markings guiding drivers.

Work will pick back up again on the evening of Sunday, June 8, beginning at 7 p.m. with paving operations on the milled sections of WYO 22. Crews will work through the night again until 6 a.m. On Sunday night, the contractor plans to keep two-way traffic going from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., but drivers should expect slower speeds and delays. From 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., drivers should expect a lane closure with one way alternating traffic with up to 10 minute delays. After 6 a.m., crews will open the road to two way traffic again. The lane lines will be temporarily marked in the work area until the district epoxy job stripes the permanent markings the following week.

Crews with S & L Industrial will also be in the area, striping sections of US 26/89/189/191, Broadway Avenue, WYO 22 and WYO 390. Crews will be striping Broadway Avenue from High School Road, through town and the town square, to the park boundary near the fish hatchery, along with other various side roads. Following that work, crews will be striping WYO 22 from Jackson to the Idaho state line, except the construction project near the intersection of WYO 390 and the Snake River Bridge and WYO 390 from the construction project to the park boundary. The striping work is scheduled to begin Monday night, June 9, and the contractor will have until June 30 to complete the work, but crews are hopeful they can complete the job sooner. The work will be done during nighttime hours from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be under a mobile operation, so travelers will see minimal delays and should be aware of slow moving striping trucks and wet traffic lines.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to be cautious of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.