Morristown Woman Indicted, Accused of TennCare Fraud

HAMBLEN COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the indictment of a Morristown woman on fraud charges.

In April, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit, TBI Agents began investigating Chelsea Lianne Snowden (DOB 8/21/85). At the time, Snowden was employed as a licensed practical nurse for a Morristown health services agency. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that Snowden falsified timesheets on three different occasions, resulting in her employer billing TennCare for services that were never provided.

On Monday, the Hamblen County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Snowden with three counts of TennCare Fraud. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Hamblen County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The Tennessee Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,451,525.75 for Federal fiscal year 2020. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,817,175.25 for FY 2020, is funded by the State of Tennessee.