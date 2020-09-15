Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,824 in the last 365 days.

Morristown Woman Indicted, Accused of TennCare Fraud

HAMBLEN COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the indictment of a Morristown woman on fraud charges.

In April, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit, TBI Agents began investigating Chelsea Lianne Snowden (DOB 8/21/85). At the time, Snowden was employed as a licensed practical nurse for a Morristown health services agency. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that Snowden falsified timesheets on three different occasions, resulting in her employer billing TennCare for services that were never provided.

On Monday, the Hamblen County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Snowden with three counts of TennCare Fraud. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Hamblen County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The Tennessee Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,451,525.75 for Federal fiscal year 2020. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,817,175.25 for FY 2020, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Morristown Woman Indicted, Accused of TennCare Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.