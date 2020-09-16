The DC Retail Summit Returns for Second Year with Business Recovery Focus

Starting September 15, the summit will focus on COVID-19 recovery and resilience for small and local retailers and restaurants.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 14, 2020, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced the return of the DC Retail Summit, a four-day virtual conference bringing together local retail and restaurant businesses, thought leaders from the private and public sectors, and community stakeholders for discussions on COVID-19 business recovery.

“We understand that the journey to recovery is challenging, and we are working to provide the resources and support our businesses need,” said Mayor Bowser. “This summit is another way for us to engage with our businesses, educate them and provide advice and resources on recovery.”

The summit is free and open to the public, September 15, 17, 22, and 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. After six months of small and local retail and restaurants being at the forefront of news articles, business relief funding, and public health concerns, recovery is a top priority. The summit aims to address the challenges retailers and restaurateurs are facing as they adapt and respond to these unprecedented times. It will also educate local retail and restaurant establishments and provide practical solutions based on national, regional, and local resources to adapt to a changing economic landscape.

This year’s programming has been carefully crafted in partnership with the Washington DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP) and Think Local First DC to reflect the needs of the local retailers and restaurants in the District. Each day focuses on a different area that addresses the retail and restaurant community's current needs with eight panels and over 30 moderators and panelists.

“The DC Retail Summit couldn’t come at a better time,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “Businesses are eager to learn more about how to recover and pivot in these unprecedented times. This summit is geared to meet these business owners where they are in their process, and allow them to leave motivated and confident that they can build back better than before.”

