MDC invites people to enjoy an early fall guided hike Sept. 19

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. – An outdoors hike in southeast Missouri is always a trip worth taking, but as summer transitions into fall, this trek takes on a special appeal at a number of locations.

On Sept. 19, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people to enjoy beautiful southeast Missouri scenery and learn more about area habitats by taking a four-mile guided hike through MDC’s Millstream Gardens Conservation Area in Madison County. This free event, which is for ages 12 and up, will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hikers will meet at the Tiemann Shut-Ins Trailhead, which is eight miles east of Fredericktown on Missouri Highway 72. They will then travel along both the St. Francis River and Turkey Creek. The hike will pass through the Tiemann Shut-Ins, an area that has an abundance of large boulders and scenic views. In addition to pointing out natural features, MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center volunteer Debra Austin, who’s leading the hike, will discuss plant and wildlife species that can be found there.

People can register for this event at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174251

Participants should be prepared to hike varied terrain so they need to wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Participants need a refillable water bottle and, if they prefer, a sack lunch. To ensure the safety of all, participants will be required to social distance during the hike. Participants are reminded to follow other current health recommendations which include:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Have soap and hand sanitizer.

Be considerate of others you may encounter.

More about this event can be obtained by e-mailing Jamie.Koehler@mdc.mo.gov or by calling 573-290-5218.