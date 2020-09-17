Strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Delivers Comprehensive Physical, Mental, & Emotional Health/Wellness Assessments
Autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) Improves Itself
The HWMS will continue to learn about other risks and deliver not only comprehensive/integrated assessments but also seek correlations among them.”GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the drastic increase in remote work options stemming from the current COVID-19 pandemic, organizations have become increasingly more concerned about their employees’ health and wellness. In March 2020, the Center for Artificial Intelligence Research at Apollos University’s Information Technology Department created an AI-based self-managing Cognitive Emergency Management System (CEMS) to address the risk to its human resources and operations which contributed to its business continuity. The medical component was designed to identify and communicate risk cases of COVID-19 for the university’s global staff and faculty members.
— Dr. Nischal Chandra, Chair, IT Department & Chief AI Officer
Since then, under the strategic leadership of its reinforcement learning system, the CEMS has self-organized and evolved into the Health and Wellness Management System (HWMS). Besides COVID-19, it identifies likelihood of cancer, diabetes, periodontitis, caries, mental illness, and emotional intelligence. The HWMS is a single AI system utilizing cloud, microservices, and container technologies to deliver scalability and performance.
The Chief AI Officer and IT Department Chair, Dr. Nischal Chandra states, “The HWMS will continue to learn about other risks and deliver not only comprehensive/integrated assessments but also seek correlations among them.”
Apollos University is at the forefront of the business world by offering students the ability to combine business and leadership along with state-of-the-art Information Technology. The university is located in beautiful Great Falls, Montana and students can study 100% online via distance education or in a hybrid methodology. Visit Apollos at https://www.apollos.edu, via email at info@apollos.edu, or call 406-799-1515 or toll free 1-844-476-5567 for more information.
