Need a Promotion or Change of Career but Unable to Take Time for a Full Degree Program
Apollos University Offers Accredited and Affordable Certificates for Enhancing Your Knowledge and Resume!
Quite often applicants ask how long it takes to complete a degree program and then are disappointed knowing it is out of reach for them.”GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In our fast-paced world, we can often realize the need for additional knowledge, skills, or qualifications, but finding the right school or program for your needs can be difficult. Since advanced and current knowledge or credentials are essential for obtaining a new job or receiving a promotion, you should check with your current employer as they may be willing to pay for a degree or certificate.
Upskilling yourself, however, may be your responsibility. Knowing this, it is important to search for a reputable university that is both truly affordable and accredited. You also need a university that serves your specific needs whether that is a flexible study schedule or a specific degree or certificate.
For most students, though, affordability is the number one priority, but it’s not always clear how much a program will actually cost. The reason for this is the hidden costs of programs that many institutions typically don’t include in their stated cost of tuition. Things like registration fees, technology fees, or distance education fees can stack up, especially when these fees are charged each semester or quarter or even as often as each course registration. The average annual cost of attendance stated on many institutional websites can also be misleading, as these are simply estimates that once again overlook fees and other costs. When making your choice for a program or school, you should look for schools that are transparent about the total cost of their programs and clearly list all fees that you may incur while studying in the program.
Another factor that you may be considering as you search for the right program for you is the length of the program. Not everyone has the time or resources to complete a full degree program. So, if you find yourself needing advanced credentials, but a multi-year degree program isn’t a good fit for you, you might want to consider accredited certificate programs. Along with our affordable, accredited, and accessible degree programs, Apollos University offers certificates at multiple levels and in a wide variety of subjects to help you elevate your skill set and advance your career.
You may also be thinking that your academic background might disqualify you. Some certificate programs do not require a bachelor’s degree but usually require the applicant to have a high school diploma or the equivalent. However, most graduate or postgraduate certificate programs can require a bachelor’s degree or even a master’s degree to meet the educational requirements.
Apollos University Executive Vice President of Academics, Dr. Robin Westerik, stated, “Quite often applicants ask how long it takes to complete a degree program and then are disappointed knowing it is out of reach for them. We took the initiative to support these students and created accredited certificate programs that will allow them to gain advanced credentials within a much shorter timeframe so they can move forward in their career.”
For example, if you need or want to increase your Information Technology (IT) knowledge so you can qualify for a high paying IT position, you might want to consider some of the following certificate programs:
• Certificate in IT Security
• Certificate in Web and Mobile Development
• Certificate in E-Commerce Development
• Certificate in Database Design & Administration
These certificate programs normally take approximately eight (8) months to complete at Apollos University with the total cost of $3,175 for tuition and fees. The requirement to apply to these certificates and other business-related certificates such as Certificate in Supply Chain Management is a high school diploma or equivalent and English Language Proficiency. Apollos offers affordable payment options to help reduce your monthly expenditures on education.
If you already have a bachelor's degree, you have the option to take the Graduate Certificate in Leadership and Innovation for a total cost of $3,727 or the postgraduate certificate programs such as the following for a total cost of $5,425.
• Postgraduate Certificate in Managerial Finance and Accounting
• Postgraduate Certificate in Artificial Intelligence
• Postgraduate Certificate in Information Technology
Apollos University is an academic institution of higher learning that is dedicated to improving lives, to serving the local and global community, and to providing the highest quality education at an affordable tuition rate for students who seek to increase their career advancement opportunities and enhance their leadership skills. Our programs are built on a foundation of knowledge transfer, application of knowledge, critical thinking, and research skills. Apollos’ programs are offered worldwide through an online, distance learning methodology designed to meet the needs of the global student while providing individualized service to our students.
