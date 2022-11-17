Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology are Fast Growing Professional Fields
Change is everywhere and leaders need to understand the importance of Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology.
These new concentrations were added so leaders can obtain a highly sought-after doctorate in business while increasing their knowledge in Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology.”WEST MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obtaining an education is a valuable undertaking but obtaining an education in a growing and highly paying field is paramount to a professional’s growth. Apollos University understands the changes and challenges leaders face and have added new fields of study that will help working professionals gain valuable and sought-after expertise. Two of these new degrees are a Doctor of Business Administration in Artificial Intelligence and a Doctor of Business Administration in Information Technology. These degrees are added on top of the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and accredited certificates and unaccredited Professional Development certificates in Information Technology, Security, and Artificial Intelligence which are listed below.
+ Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
+ Doctor of Business Administration with concentration in Artificial Intelligence
+ Doctor of Business Administration with concentration in Information Technology
+ Certificate in IT Security
+ Certificate in Web Development and Management
+ Graduate Certificate in Artificial Intelligence
+ Various Professional Development Certificates
The world’s business environments thirst for data and speed is driving technological changes and helping to incorporate them into virtually every industry. As part of this new world order for professionals, the technological fields are among the fastest growing fields today. As part of Apollos University’s mission, we understand the importance in providing educational programs that provide our students with knowledge that is designed for not only today but also for the future. As part of this mission, Apollos recently added two new concentrations to its Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program. Dr. Jae Maloney stated, “These new concentrations were added so leaders can obtain a highly sought-after doctorate in business while increasing their knowledge in Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology.”
“Apollos is a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT)” stated Dr. Paul Eidson, Chair of the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program. He further states, “We continue to search for cutting edge design and educational opportunities to offer our students so they will not just be ready for today’s world but also for tomorrow’s world.”
A quick review of open positions posted online, one quickly sees that the demand is high, and the financial gains are great. A qualified Artificial Intelligence Developer can expect to make a yearly six figure salary of around $125,000. Likewise, a qualified Information Technology Developer can expect to make $80,000 and higher.
According to a recent Whitepaper published by Pluralsight LLC, “The global workforce is undergoing a massive technological shift that many are calling the ‘fourth Industrial Revolution.’ According to a recent World Economic Forum report, nearly a third of the most important skillsets in 2025 will be comprised of technology skills not yet considered imperative to the job today.”
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming virtually every aspect of our lives. Business leaders need to recognize this unstoppable “force” of innovation and understand both the implications and capabilities of AI for their organizations. This doctoral degree program prepares students to apply AI to their workplaces. Courses include Analytics, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence; Machine Learning; Robotics; and Artificial Intelligence Adoption. Upon completion of the degree program, students will be able to integrate AI into a business or technical process in an organization.
Whether it is for personal or business, we use Information Technology (IT) in all aspects of our lives, i.e., medicine, education, law enforcement, communication, finance, transportation, entertainment, weather forecast, military, etc. It is a key enabler of the global economy. This doctoral degree program prepares students to demonstrate an understanding of IT service management, software engineering, and audit functions at their workplaces. Courses include IT Service Management; Software Engineering; IT Auditing; and Leading IT Innovations. Upon completion of the degree program, students will be able to formulate IT innovations within an organization.
The DBA prepares scholars to become leaders in business organizations and business studies through applied, practical, and project-oriented research through the completion of both coursework exercises and the dissertation project. Graduates of the program undergo what one recent student has termed a “mental maturation” process that prepares them to lead organizations effectively, apply both academic theory and practical applications to business problems, perform effective business and academic research, engage in lifelong learning, and share their knowledge as leaders and educators in the field of business.
Come join our worldwide student and graduate body as we move into the future with our dynamic degree programs. For more information about Apollos University and our programs, please contact us at info@apollos.edu or call 406-799-1515.
