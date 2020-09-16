autotext.me Launches Integration with Hunter Engineering Company

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me proudly announces its integration with Hunter Engineering Company®, the world leader in automotive service equipment including alignment and inspection systems, wheel balancers, tire changers, and brake lathes. The powerful, cloud-based integration improves efficiency, increases transparency, and enables shops to share alignment results in a contactless method.

Upon completion of an alignment, battery, or tire tread check within Hunter’s alignment and inspection systems, results are instantly and seamlessly transferred to autotext.me, reducing manual steps and providing substantial time savings to technicians. Results are available from both the shop and customer’s DVI (Digital Vehicle Inspection) and stored indefinitely for future reference. Customers can view their results in a professional, graphical format that serves to better inform and facilitate sales.

“Hunter is a top-notch company that offers best-in-class products to auto repair shops. They are very forward thinking, and we are glad to have achieved integration between our products. Their hardware and our software make a strong combination!” states Chris Cloutier, founder of autotext.me and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care. “We share the same focus of striving for excellence in our products and the people we hire along with providing solid support to our customers.”