Statewide Volunteer Day on Sept. 26 continues 100th anniversary celebration for Iowa State Parks

In celebration of the Iowa state park centennial in 2020, Iowans are invited to lend a hand at several volunteer events on Saturday, Sept. 26. More than 30 parks across Iowa are hosting events.

According to Todd Coffelt, State Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau chief, volunteer projects will focus on caring for parks after a busy summer season, along with clean-up efforts at some parks impacted by August storm damage.

“Iowa state parks are important places many people enjoy for their natural beauty and outdoor recreation,” Coffelt said. “We know volunteering in state parks is important to many people who want care for them, and Statewide Volunteer Day is a great opportunity to lend a hand.”

Clean-up efforts on Statewide Volunteer Day will be unique for each park depending on needs, but may include picking up tree limbs and debris, litter pick-up, staining or painting, planting trees, clearing trails and more.

Citizens interested in volunteering can learn more at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer. If weather looks inclement on Saturday, volunteers should contact the individual park office in case changes to date, time or meeting location for the event occur. Park staff will encourage social distancing.

Volunteers can share their activities on social media with #IowaStateParks100.