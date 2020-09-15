Doctors On Call Maui to Offer 2nd Drive Up Rapid COVID-19 Testing
Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care to offer Rapid drive-up COVID-19 testing at The Shops at Wailea on Sunday, September 20 between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
This quick affordable test will provide residents the opportunity to take the appropriate steps for health and safety for their families, their community, and themselves.”LAHAINA, MAUI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care, will be offering Rapid drive-up COVID-19 testing at The Shops at Wailea on Sunday, September 20, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. With safety in mind, patients are asked to remain in their car where a nurse will conduct the test.
The Rapid COVID-19 test is only available on Maui at Doctors On Call. Accurate, and rapid, it provides COVID-19 test results to patients in 15 minutes. This test is now covered by HMSA/BCBS PPO & HMO, HMAA, Kaiser and Medicare. For all others the cost will be $63, paid at the time of service by credit card, no cash accepted.
“This quick affordable test will provide residents the opportunity to take the appropriate steps for health and safety for their families, their community, and themselves,” stated Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call.
“The Quidel Rapid Test is a game changer. It is FDA approved and has an accuracy rate comparable to the PCR test. It is ideal for quickly identifying COVID Positive individuals in the workplace, in schools, and in the community,” said Dr. James Barahal, co-founder of Doctors On Call Maui.
Here are the specific details:
What: Drive up Rapid COVID-19 testing
When: Sunday, September 20, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Where: The Shops At Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI 96753. Enter via the south gate.
How: To be tested, drive to the parking lot, wait in your car for our staff to come to you.
Bring: Valid I.D., Health Insurance Card, credit card for payment of $63.
Next: Doctors On Call will call you with your results in approximately 15 minutes.
Preregistration:
Testing slots are limited. Preregistration is advised. In order to do so, go to docmaui.com to register. You will be directed to the registration site. Once registered, print the COVID-19 registration packet and bring this with you NO DOUBLE-SIDED PRINTING. For more information, call 808-667-7676 and speak to a receptionist.
Rapid COVID-19 testing will also be available Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at the Doctors On Call clinic.
Doctors On Call Maui
Times Market Place
3350 Lower Honoapiilani Road, #211
Lahaina, HI 96761
Phone: 808-667-7676
Anna Covert
Covert Communication
+1 808-351-3629
