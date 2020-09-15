Hwy 53 in Virginia traffic control to change Sept. 17 (Sept. 15, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Hwy 53 in Virginia should be aware of traffic control changes occurring on Thursday, September 17. Traffic will come to temporary signal systems set at 13th Street and at 12th Avenue. The center median at 13th Street will be closed, meaning no left turns for Hwy 53 traffic. The detours will be signed for access through 13th Street. At 12th Avenue, all traffic movements will be available. There will continue to be one northbound lane and one southbound lane on Hwy 53 with the outer lanes set as right turn lanes.

This is the third of four different traffic control patterns for the intersection improvement project. Full project details can be found on MnDOT’s website at mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-53-virginia-signal-improvements.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

