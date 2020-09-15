Cub Pantry Launches Healthy Halloween Candy Kit for Kids

Online snack delivery kit service offers option for Halloween fun during COVID-19

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online kids healthy snack delivery kit subscription service Cub Pantry has launched a special Halloween Candy Kit geared towards children ages three and up. The kit, which is $20 with free shipping, focuses on organic, natural and low-sugar candy. It offers parents a healthier alternative to processed, high-sugar Halloween treats that children typically consume during Halloween season. The kit also provides parents with an at-home trick-or-treating experience for their kids.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, many towns and cities have cancelled Halloween events and annual trick-or-treating activities (​Chicago Tribune​, 2020), leaving parents looking for ways to make the holiday special for their children. Cub Pantry’s Halloween Candy Kit offers a way to bring the trick-or-treating experience into the home and in a healthier way.

“My husband and I were so excited to get our daughter into costume and take her on her first ever trick-or-treating experience this year,” said Daria Chimicles, founder of Cub Pantry. “When the pandemic hit and we saw that it wasn’t going to be an option, we were bummed and wanted to create an exciting alternative for kids on Halloween night that’s also healthy enough to not end the night with a tummy ache.”

The Halloween Candy Kit includes a variety of organic and natural candy treats, a sheet of Halloween stickers, and a Halloween-themed cardboard candy tote. Parents are encouraged to create an at-home Halloween trick or treat scavenger hunt by hiding the candy and allowing their children to hunt it down with their tote. The kit can be purchased as a gift for other parents and children, as well.

“We’ll still be getting our daughter into costume this year, but this time around, we’ll be doing a scavenger hunt with the treats from our kit,” said Chimicles.

For more information about Cub Pantry, including the ​Halloween Candy Kit​ and other snack kit subscription services, please visit ​cubpantry.com​​​.

ABOUT CUB PANTRY

Founded in 2020 by parent Daria Chimicles, Cub Pantry is an online healthy snack kit delivery subscription service for babies, toddlers, and kids.

