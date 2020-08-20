Cub Pantry Launches Healthy Snack Kits for Babies, Toddlers and Kids

New online retailer fills gap in market for healthy snack delivery service for children

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ​Online retailer, Cub Pantry, is introducing curated monthly healthy snack kits for babies, toddlers and kids that simplify snack time for parents and children​. Cub Pantry’s mission is to solve the struggle and time-consuming nature of feeding children and to create a lifelong relationship between kids and healthy foods.

“After my husband and I had our daughter, we didn’t know where to start when it came to feeding her, and like most parents, we were lost in the kids aisles at grocery stores” said Daria Chimicles, founder of Cub Pantry. “That’s why we set out to create a snack kit service that offers unique brands that put healthy ingredients first.”

Online grocery sales are slated to grow by 40% in 2020 (​supermarketnews.com​, 2020), and Cub Pantry seeks to fill the gap in the online market for healthy snack delivery services for babies and children. The company aims to help stressed parents avoid pre-meal meltdowns and excessive trips to the grocery store, which has become more crucial given the increased time that families spend at home together due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Cub Pantry saves parents time by carefully researching the products included in their snack kits, opting for brands that have a reputation for quality, consistency, clean and minimal ingredients, and low or no sugar. The company also prioritizes mission-driven brands, many of which are founded by parents. Most of the products in the snack kits are from companies that are not available in large grocery store chains .

“I love small brands with big standards, especially those created by fellow parents," said Chimicles.

For more information about Cub Pantry, including subscription services, please visit cubpantry.com​.

About Cub Pantry

Founded in 2020 by parent Daria Chimicles, Cub Pantry is an online healthy snack kit delivery subscription service for babies, toddlers, and kids.