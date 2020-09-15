N.D. Attorney General opinion: Sept. 15

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an opinion that the North Dakota Transmission Authority has the statutory authority to acquire an existing transmission facility. N.D.C.C. 17-05-06 requires the Transmission Authority to publish notice and provide a comment period before constructing a transmission facility. As the Transmission Authority wishes to acquire an existing facility, the requirements of N.D.C.C. 17-05-06 do not apply.
