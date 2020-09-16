Rondure Global Advisors PM Blake Clayton Promoted to Co-CIO Alongside PM Laura Geritz
Blake has been an outstanding contributor to the team. He has consistently demonstrated exceptional stock-picking ability and has a keen understanding of the global investment landscape.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rondure Global Advisors recently named Portfolio Manager Blake Clayton, DPhil, as Co-CIO to join current CIO and Portfolio Manager Laura Geritz, CFA, in leading the investment efforts of the firm.
— Laura Geritz, Founder & CEO
Said Rondure Global Founder and CEO, Laura Geritz, “Blake has been an outstanding contributor to the team since he joined in early 2017. He has consistently demonstrated exceptional stock-picking ability and has a keen understanding of the global investment landscape that has proved a great benefit to the firm. I look forward to working with Blake in this capacity to deliver against our commitment to the Rondure research process for our clients.”
Dr. Blake Clayton joined Rondure Global in April of 2017, prior to the launch of both Rondure strategies, after having spent a number of years in the industry at both Citigroup and a large endowment. He was promoted to Portfolio Manager on the Rondure Overseas Fund in August of 2019, and was also later promoted to Portfolio Manager for the separately managed accounts on both Rondure strategies alongside Portfolio Manager Laura Geritz. Dr. Clayton is the author of Rondure Global’s proprietary CGP Quality Framework built around Laura Geritz’s time-tested process, which guides the firm to what we believe are the highest quality companies around the globe.
Prior to joining Rondure, Dr. Clayton was a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, where he advised senior U.S. officials on a broad range of economic issues. He holds a doctorate from Oxford University where he studied business economics and holds dual master’s degrees from Cambridge University and the University of Chicago. Dr. Clayton is the author of two books, "Commodity Markets and the Global Economy" and "Market Madness: A Century of Oil Panics, Crises, and Crashes."
About Rondure Global Advisors
Rondure Global Advisors® is a woman-owned investment adviser focused on high-quality equity investing for the long-term. Rondure takes a bottom-up approach using disciplined global screening, rigorous “boots on the ground” company research, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities, anywhere in the world. Our global perspective is index-agnostic and our style is all-cap. Our investment philosophy is centered on investing in what we believe are very high-quality companies at good to great prices that we believe can provide sustainable growth over the long-term. We are deeply client-focused and actively cost-conscious because we are heavily invested alongside our clients for the long haul.
The objective of both the Rondure New World Fund and Rondure Overseas Fund is long-term growth of capital.
RISKS: Mutual fund investing involves risks and loss of principal is possible. Investing in foreign securities entails special risks, such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the prospectus. Investments in emerging markets are subject to the same risks as other foreign securities and may be subject to greater risks than investments in foreign countries with more established economies and securities markets.
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a Rondure Funds prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.rondureglobal.com or call 1-855-775-3337. Please read it carefully before investing.
Rondure Global Advisors is not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc.
Rondure Global Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (“ADI”).
*CGP (Club, Glue, Platform) is a proprietary quality framework created by Rondure Global Advisors and designed to help us find high-quality companies that we believe have a true sustainable competitive advantage. We believe a company with certain club, glue and platform characteristics may allow the company to compound over time.
