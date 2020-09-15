Derby Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A503618
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020
STREET: Maple Hill Road
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hollow Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jessica Workman
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/15/2020 at approximately 1100 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in the town of Barton. Investigation revealed vehicle one swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and travelled off the roadway into a tree. No injuries were sustained as a result of the crash and the vehicle sustained significant damage. At this time speed nor impairment appear to have been factors in the crash.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
802-334-8881