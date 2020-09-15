Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,824 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A503618                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020

STREET: Maple Hill Road

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hollow Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jessica Workman

AGE: 34     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

              On 09/15/2020 at approximately 1100 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in the town of Barton. Investigation revealed vehicle one swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and travelled off the roadway into a tree. No injuries were sustained as a result of the crash and the vehicle sustained significant damage. At this time speed nor impairment appear to have been factors in the crash.

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.