Derby Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A503618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020

STREET: Maple Hill Road

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hollow Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jessica Workman

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/15/2020 at approximately 1100 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in the town of Barton. Investigation revealed vehicle one swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and travelled off the roadway into a tree. No injuries were sustained as a result of the crash and the vehicle sustained significant damage. At this time speed nor impairment appear to have been factors in the crash.

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881