Waterloo – The boat ramp for George Wyth Lake in George Wyth State Park is closed until Oct. 12 while a new boat ramp is installed.

The boat ramp is being replaced in conjunction with a water quality and access improvement project scheduled to be completed on George Wyth Lake this fall.

Other boat ramps in George Wyth State Park will remain open, including Brinker Lake, Alice Wyth Lake, Fisher Lake and the Cedar River.