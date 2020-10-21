Power Up with Tea Time with Performance Tea and CBD Emporium

Performance Tea is Now Available at CBD Emporium Retail Outlets CBD Emporium partners with Performance Tea to offer CBD tea in all retail stores CBD Emporium

CBD Emporium Partners with Performance Tea to Offer CBD Infused Tea in All Retail Stores

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upscale CBD Emporium, the fastest growing, most progressive CBD stores in the Southwest, is now carrying Performance Tea’s unique instant powder CBD teas in all of its 25 retail stores.

“Taken consistently, Performance Tea can help address specific conditions and help people cope with life’s stressors with grace. Something we all need this year,” said Joe Gagnon, Performance Tea CEO. “Our partnership with CBD Emporium allows us to introduce even more people to the wellness benefits of CBD teas.”

Performance Tea instant powder CBD products are made in Colorado sourced exclusively from high quality organic hemp from Colorado farmers. The blends come in several different formulations designed for better sleep, better mobility and better recovery.

Performance Tea was founded by three friends and endurance athletes looking for a natural supplement to help aid in both energy and recovery. Today the company sponsors athletes like ultra-runner Don Reichelt and pro fencer Natalie Vie.

“The unique instant powder blends are an effective and tasty way to get quality CBD and CBD Emporium is excited to partner with Performance Tea,” said Andrew Young, VP of Product Management / Vendor Relations at CBD Emporium. “Their CBD Tea blends full spectrum hemp along with adaptogenic herbs making for an extremely powerful product.”

CBD Emporium carries 48 different CBD brands, ensuring that staff members have an array of products to fit customers’ individual needs. Whether people have issues with pain, anxiety, mood or need CBD products for their pets, CBD Emporium is ready to align them with the best brands in the market. Offerings include tinctures, consumables, vapes, bath and body products, capsules, and pet products. All the CBD products CBD Emporium sells are infused with hemp that is grown and extracted in the United States. Performance Tea joins top brands like Brio, KOI Naturals, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, ORL, Sky Wellness, Vai Water, and many more

About CBD Emporium

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

