Mayor Bowser Seeks Community Feedback on Public Spaces Around 14th and U Streets, NW

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Office of Planning (OP) launched a survey to receive community feedback on public life and activity in and around the intersection of 14th and U Streets, NW, in the heart of the U Street corridor in Ward 1. OP is seeking public feedback on ways to better preserve or improve the public spaces around this intersection and how the District can work together to enhance the types of activities that take place there.

“We know how important this iconic intersection is to the vibrancy of the U Street Corridor. We want to ensure the surrounding public spaces reflect the community’s shared values and interests,” said Mayor Bowser. “As we reimagine the site of the Reeves Center, we can take this moment to explore even more opportunities for growth and public amenities for residents and visitors alike.”

Public life studies analyze observed human behavior in shared spaces to inform policy, regulations, and public space design. This survey is part of a public life study that will provide recommendations and considerations to help inform the future redevelopment of the Frank D. Reeves Municipal Building at 2000 14th Street, NW, particularly for the existing public plaza at this location. The redevelopment is being led by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), which, in July, began the surplus process for Reeves Center redevelopment in advance of the forthcoming Request for Proposals.

“Community feedback is vital to the work we do on our developments around the city,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “For this reason, we encourage our residents to use their voice through this survey to ensure that the public spaces around the forthcoming redevelopment at the Reeves Center are complimentary, useful and places for residents to enjoy.”

As Mayor Bowser announced in July, the forthcoming RFP for the Reeves Center redevelopment will include the District’s new equity prioritization to increase access to development opportunities for entities or organizations that are owned or majority controlled by individuals determined to be part of a socially disadvantaged population. Earlier this summer, Mayor Bowser and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) also announced that the organization is seeking to relocate its national headquarters to the redeveloped Reeves Center site. To get updates on the RFP for the Reeves Center, subscribe here to DMPED updates.

Visit OP’s Public Life Initiatives page to learn more about how OP is working toward a vibrant public life across DC to promote health, safety, civic engagement, economic opportunity, and connected communities.

Residents are asked to complete the Re-imagining Reeves Public Life Survey by Wednesday, September 30. Completing the survey only takes 10 minutes – share your feedback today.