NEW Transmitter Module RT-GX for SPEEDMASTER L-858D-U
Wireless flash power control for Godox
This collaboration brings a fully integrated light metering workflow to Godox users, making it possible for them to measure, control, and analyze the characteristics of flash like never before.”WHITE PLAINS, NY , USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sekonic Corporation, the leader in design and engineering of Professional Photographic Light Meters, and Godox Photo Equipment Co. Ltd., the manufacturer of Professional Photographic Lighting, today announced their collaboration to offer wireless radio flash triggering of Godox compatible flashes.
— – Kenji Sawai, Director and General Manager of Sekonic
The Sekonic RT-GX Transmitter is a user-replaceable radio module that fits neatly next to the batteries in the SPEEDMASTER L-858D-U Light Meter. Upgrade your L-858D-U's firmware via Data Transfer Software, and you are ready to go.
The Sekonic RT-GX Transmitter will be available in the market from November 2020.
Sekonic's mission is to enable image makers to craft great light in every image, and the Sekonic RT-GX simplifies the process. It helps you quickly dial in your lighting recipe to get to your final image with exacting precision.
"Together with Godox, we are proud to announce the Sekonic RT-GX transmitter module for the Sekonic L-858D (International) and L-858D-U (USA) Light Meters. This collaboration brings a fully integrated light metering workflow to Godox users, making it possible for them to measure effortlessly, control, and analyze the characteristics of flash like never before." – Kenji Sawai, Director and General Manager of Sekonic
Sekonic's mission is to enable image makers to craft great light in every image, and the Sekonic RT-GX simplifies the process. It helps you quickly dial in your lighting recipe to get to your final image with
exacting precision.
RT-GX Features
Full Radio Compatibility
Godox users will rejoice in being able to call upon all 32 channels (1-32), 16 groups (A-F,0-9) and Wireless ID's to remotely trigger their Godox compatible lights up to 100 ft (30 meters) away. You can even wirelessly control the power of modeling lights as well.
HSS Flash Metering
Godox users can now measure the power of HSS. No need to guess what your exposure is when using High-Speed Sync. Tell the meter your ISO and shutter speed, and it will do the rest.
Next Level Flash Analysis
Now Godox users can more easily measure the percentage of flash in their images to maintain the desired mix of ambient and flash. Measure flash duration as well to know how much stopping power your lights have to freeze sweat coming off an athlete or the flowing gown of a fashion model.
"The excitement is real; we love how supportive and active Godox users are. Sharing lighting diagrams, images, and BTS setups with others. We look forward to Sekonic being the measuring spoon to their lighting recipes," says Kenji Sawai, Director and General Manager of Sekonic. “So we are proud to include Godox and Flashpoint users into the Sekonic family, empowering them to create, share, and get to their ideal lighting setup faster."
For more information, contact Ab Sesay, Marketing & Brand Manager abs@macgroupus.com
To learn more about the history of Sekonic or their extensive line of professional light measuring instruments, visit them at www.sekonic.com
Discover the entire range of professional lighting equipment by Godox on www.godox.com.
All company or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
About Sekonic Corporation
For almost 70 years, Sekonic Corporation, Tokyo, Japan has designed and manufactured the most innovative and sophisticated light measuring instruments in the photographic and Cine/Video industry. From our first meter in 1951 to our most recent release of the C-800 spectrometer, Sekonic has been on space shuttle missions and in studios around the world helping to create amazing images. Our commitment to meet and exceed the demands of the professional and their expectations continues with vigorous passion today. Visit us at www.sekonic.com
About Godox Photo Equipment Co. Ltd.
Founded in 1993, GODOX Photo Equipment Co., Ltd has designed and manufactured the large range of innovative lighting equipment in the photographic and video industry, offering a comprehensive lighting solution for photographic and video users around the world. With the dedication of the team, GODOX provides a variety of innovative lights not only available at reasonable prices but also completely compatible with each other, establishing a comprehensive and efficient GODOX ecosystem. Born with the mission to deliver high quality products to customers worldwide, GODOX will spare no effort to constantly bring users high-quality, professional, and convenient products. Visit us at www.godox.com
About MAC Group
32 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
Alexandra Fleitas
MAC Group
+1 914-784-4483
email us here