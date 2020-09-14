Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,830 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Judge Jamie Grosshans to the Florida Supreme Court

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Jamie Grosshans to the Florida Supreme Court. Judge Grosshans fills the vacancy created by former Florida Supreme Court Justice Robert Luck’s appointment to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit by President Donald Trump.

“I’m pleased to announce that I’ve selected Judge Jamie Grosshans to serve as a justice on the Florida Supreme Court,” said Governor DeSantis. “As an appeals court judge, a successful lawyer in private practice and a working mother of three, I am confident that Judge Grosshans’ breadth of experience in the legal profession and in life will make her a successful Supreme Court Justice, and I look forward to her assuming the bench on our state’s highest court.”

Judge Jamie Grosshans

Grosshans, 41, currently serves as a Judge on the Florida Fifth District Court of Appeal, where she has served since being appointed in 2018. Prior to serving on the Fifth District Court, she served as an Orange County Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida presiding over criminal and civil matters.

Judge Grosshans received her J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where she graduated cum laude. Following law school, she served as an Assistant State Attorney for Orange County and later founded her own law firm focusing on family law and criminal defense. Judge Grosshans and her husband currently live in Orlando with their three children.

To watch the video of Judge Grosshans’ appointment, click the image below or click HERE.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Judge Jamie Grosshans to the Florida Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.