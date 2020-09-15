DR. ANTHONY FAUCI TO RECEIVE HOPE AWARD FROM LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS
Award to be presented at Virtual Cielo Gala – October 28, 2020
Dr. Fauci's devotion to his work over the last four decades at NIAID, including the development of prevention strategies and treatment for HIV and AIDS, is profound.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latino Commission on AIDS announced today that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health, will receive its esteemed Esperanza (Hope) Award at its annual Cielo gala, as it observes 30 years of service to the Hispanic/Latinx community. The gala will be streamed virtually on October 28, 2020, from 6:00 – 7:00 pm and will kick-off the commemoration of the Latino Commission's 30th anniversary.
— Guillermo Chacon, President, Latino Commission on AIDS
"Dr. Fauci's devotion to his work over the last four decades at NIAID, including the development of prevention strategies and treatment for HIV and AIDS, is profound," said Guillermo Chacon, president of the Latino Commission on AIDS and founder of the Hispanic Health Network. "Focused on scientific research and discovery, he is a man with purpose, dedication, and passion. His contributions to the science of HIV and AIDS have undoubtedly saved countless lives. We are all witness to the hope he engenders when we are threatened by a deadly virus and we are proud to honor him for his dedication, commitment, and tireless efforts."
The Latino Commission on AIDS has evolved over the last 30 years from a local service, policy, and advocacy community-based organization that fought for funding, culturally competent programs, and services to respond to the impact of the disease in New York's Latino community to an organization with national impact. Today it provides direct client service, capacity building for local organizations across the country and US Territories, innovative social interventions to reach at-risk populations, public health advocacy, and nationwide mobilization for education and prevention campaigns on HIV, AIDS, Hepatitis and STIs.
The virtual Cielo gala will be accessible for free to anyone who registers at www.cielolatino.org. Donations are encouraged. For more information on the Latino Commission on AIDS, visit www.latinoaids.org and www.hispanicnet.org.
