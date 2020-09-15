The Center’s Dr. Ekaterina Urch Among Selected Few To Receive Accomplished Under 40 Award
There are not a lot of women in orthopedics, so I feel very honored to help grow the orthopedic community and try to encourage other women and young girls to consider it as a career.”BEND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year Cascade Business News, Central Oregon’s business newspaper, hosts Accomplished Under 40 in search of the communities’ youngest and most impressive individuals who have set a high precedent among their peers in business, social, and philanthropic leadership. Nominees come from education, social service, corporate, and professional affiliations, and every year the pool of nominees grows to reflect the increasing amount of opportunities available to young professionals in Central Oregon.
— Dr. Ekaterina Urch
To be nominated for this award, the person must be 40 years of age or under and have lived and worked in Central Oregon for at least one year. Questions regarding the individual’s professional accomplishments, civic, industry and community involvement, along with characteristics that distinguish them from their peers are all considered by the committee who select the year’s recipients. This year, only 25 out of a record number of nominees could be chosen. The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research is pleased to announce that orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Ekaterina Urch, was among the 25 to receive the annual Accomplished Under 40 Award.
Dr. Urch is one of two female orthopedic surgeons at The Center, and is the only female to practice sports medicine alongside Central Oregon’s leading orthopedic specialists. After completing her fellowship in sports medicine at the prestigious Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, Dr. Urch began her practice at The Center where she has taken a particular interest in women’s health and caring for female athletes and other active women. Dr. Urch has held multiple free community seminars to educate women and men on common orthopedic injuries and procedures. She also serves as a team physician for Central Oregon’s public high school athletic teams. As a woman in a male dominated field of medicine, and mother to two young girls, Dr. Urch hopes to encourage and pave the way for more young women to break into the field of orthopedics and sports medicine. She states, “There are not a lot of women in orthopedics, so I feel very honored to help grow the orthopedic community and try to encourage other women and young girls to consider it as a career.” The Center congratulates Dr. Ekaterina Urch for receiving this prestigious award and commends her for being an inspiring young leader in the Central Oregon community.
