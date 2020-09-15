Aspen Welcomes a New Pizza to Town

A new-style pizza shop has arrived in Aspen, CO.

ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Aspen Pie Shop announced today that it is the newest pizza shop in town.

“We’re very excited to be open for business,” said Ryan Chadwick, owner of Aspen Pie Shop.

Aspen Pie Shop offers unique pizza by the slice or whole pies (six slices). The pizza shop also offers vegan and gluten-free options. Toppings include: Wagyu meatballs, pepperoni, salami, ham, sliced pork, bacon, chicken, cappocola, spinach, sausage, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, olives, green/red peppers, jalapenos, zucchini, anchovies, mushrooms, brie, ricotta, and mozzarella.

In addition to pizza, the shop also offers sandwiches: Meatball subs, Cubano, Italian Panini, Veggie Panini, along with Greek, Caesar, and Nicolina salads. Aspen Pie Shop offers a variety of drinks, including frozen beverages, beer, and wine.

As to how customers rate Aspen Pie Shop, one customer identified as Hadley Siegel in a Google review, said she highly recommends it.

“I ordered the pepperoni pizza and was very impressed,” Siegel wrote. “We tried the frozen drinks, and they were amazing! It’s a really great affordable dining option, which can be hard to come across in Aspen. It has an awesome patio with views.”

But she isn’t the only one raving about Aspen Pie Shop. A second customer, identified as Emily Simpson, gave it five stars.

“Amazing location with great pizza, salads, and sandwiches,” Simpson said. “The staff is super friendly, and the laid back environment makes it a great option for big groups or a solo drink overlooking the park. Highly recommend stopping by when you’re in town.”

For more information, please visit www.aspenpieshop.com/menu and https://aspenpieshop.com/order.

About Aspen Pie Shop

Pizza parlor serving square slices, whole pies, cold beers, and cocktails in the heart of Aspen. Gluten-free and vegan options available.

Contact Details:

Ryan Chadwick

307 S. Mill Street

Aspen, CO 81611

United States

Phone: (970) 925-3230

Source: Aspen Pie Shop